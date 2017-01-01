Increase your leads with smart advertising

See how many clicks and views your intent box have and the conversion rate. You can see all information about your Intent Boxes, easily!
Create your Intent Box and see the Box Preview when you are creating. Intuitive dashboard that helps you to create your Intent Boxes, easely and get you more Leads instantly!
Intent Box will help you to get more leads. You can create how many Intent Boxes that you want and show your Boxes where are you want. Our Intent Boxes have a user-friendly design and your users will love to see it.